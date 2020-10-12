DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.81.

Shares of DKNG traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $48.82. 29,572,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,934,910. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $64.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,977,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,171,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

