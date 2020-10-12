DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

DRD traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,235. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $877.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.2072 dividend. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 229,618 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 91.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the second quarter worth $488,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

