Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Sells C$16,747.81 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Kellie Leitch sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total value of C$16,747.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$99,555.37.

Shares of TSE:D.UN opened at C$19.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.15. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.37, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$15.21 and a one year high of C$36.80.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

D.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.