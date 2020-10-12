e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $158,268.00 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $158,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ELF stock opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 2.20. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.