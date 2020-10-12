Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGRX. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.

EGRX stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $630.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.45 and a beta of 0.71. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

