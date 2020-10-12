Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGRX. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.
EGRX stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $630.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.45 and a beta of 0.71. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
