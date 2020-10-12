Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $157.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EGP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.40.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.78. Eastgroup Properties has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $145.56.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $228,106.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,425,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,536 shares of company stock valued at $472,320 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter worth $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

