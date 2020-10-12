easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank raised easyJet to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 729 ($9.53) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 808.06 ($10.56).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 512.60 ($6.70) on Friday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 562.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 615.38. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55.

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.31 ($12,982.24). Also, insider Charles Gurassa purchased 90,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £499,935.14 ($653,253.81). In the last three months, insiders purchased 92,062 shares of company stock worth $51,016,770.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

