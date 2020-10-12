easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank raised easyJet to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 729 ($9.53) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 808.06 ($10.56).
easyJet stock opened at GBX 512.60 ($6.70) on Friday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 562.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 615.38. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
