Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Eaton Vance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet cut Eaton Vance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of EV stock opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. Eaton Vance has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,727,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth $10,973,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 21.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,278,000 after acquiring an additional 272,061 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at about $9,843,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth about $6,870,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

