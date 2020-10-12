Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Eaton Vance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.75.

NYSE:EV opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Vance will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

