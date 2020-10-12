Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

EDIT stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,739. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,784.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. Insiders sold a total of 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $522,000 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 196,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

