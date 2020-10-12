eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Up 7.1%

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.17. 530,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 190,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $524.53 million, a PE ratio of 79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.81.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eGain Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,663.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $153,237.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932,405.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,659 shares of company stock worth $595,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in eGain by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 123.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 71.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

