eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Up 7.1%

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.17. 530,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 190,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.
A number of research firms recently commented on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $524.53 million, a PE ratio of 79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.81.
In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,663.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $153,237.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932,405.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,659 shares of company stock worth $595,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in eGain by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 123.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 71.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.
eGain Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGAN)
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.