eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EGAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.53 million, a P/E ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.81. eGain has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,802.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,659 shares of company stock valued at $595,122. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 41.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in eGain by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in eGain by 123.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in eGain in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in eGain by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

