EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EHang from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get EHang alerts:

Shares of EHang stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. EHang has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $490.07 million and a P/E ratio of -7.51.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EHang will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EHang stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.