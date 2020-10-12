Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) SVP Sells $797,905.71 in Stock

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $797,905.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,136.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $73.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of -0.40. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $75.77.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

