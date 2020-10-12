Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.26 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.66.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 325,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,852. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of -0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. Eidos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $75.77.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $156,599.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,227.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,248. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIDX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,774,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 251,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $754,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.