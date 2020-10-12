El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOCO. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

Shares of El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $641.93 million, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.50.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other El Pollo LoCo news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 115,301 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.