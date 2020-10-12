Elanco Animal Health’s (ELAN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.39.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.10. 5,489,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.04. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,612.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd S. Young acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 306,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

