Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.89.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,846,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,067 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,105,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,820 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $5,898,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,709,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,149,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 338,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

