Electric & Gas Technology (OTCMKTS:ELGT) and Allied Motion Technologies (OTCMKTS:AMOT) Critical Survey

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) and Electric & Gas Technology (OTCMKTS:ELGT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allied Motion Technologies and Electric & Gas Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Motion Technologies $371.08 million 1.15 $17.02 million $1.89 23.12 Electric & Gas Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allied Motion Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Electric & Gas Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Allied Motion Technologies and Electric & Gas Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Motion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Electric & Gas Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Motion Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. Given Allied Motion Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allied Motion Technologies is more favorable than Electric & Gas Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Motion Technologies and Electric & Gas Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Motion Technologies 4.14% 13.36% 4.96% Electric & Gas Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Allied Motion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Allied Motion Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Electric & Gas Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allied Motion Technologies beats Electric & Gas Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies. The company also offers gearing solutions in stand-alone and integrated gearing/motor configurations; advanced electronic motion control products and custom solutions, including integrated power electronics, digital controls, and network communications for motor control and power conversion; and steering system components. In addition, it provides fractional horsepower BLDC outer rotor motors and traditional BLDC motor part sets; synchronous BLDC servo motor solutions and asynchronous BLDC motors; trolleys for use in medical environments; and electronic and magnetic products to monitor and resolve power quality and harmonic distortion issues, as well as electronic controls and platform based integrated steering system solutions. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, as well as authorized manufacturers' representatives, agents, and distributors. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

About Electric & Gas Technology

Electric & Gas Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of sheet metal fabrication and assembly solutions. It provides atmospheric water and water equipment, natural gas equipment, and electric meter enclosures and poli-line hardware. The company was founded on March 18, 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

