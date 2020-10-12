Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells $745,381.25 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $745,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,266.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EA stock opened at $127.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

