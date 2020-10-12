Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,608.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,732,608 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.