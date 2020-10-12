Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ) versus Vector Group (OTCMKTS:VGR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ) and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Vector Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Vector Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Vector Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Cigarettes International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vector Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vector Group has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.20%. Given Vector Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vector Group is more favorable than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Vector Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A Vector Group 3.75% -18.15% 8.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Vector Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vector Group $1.90 billion 0.88 $100.97 million $0.70 15.53

Vector Group has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

Volatility and Risk

Electronic Cigarettes International Group has a beta of 10.88, suggesting that its stock price is 988% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vector Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vector Group beats Electronic Cigarettes International Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Cigarettes International Group

Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is a marketer and distributor of vaping products and electronic cigarettes primarily in the United States and internationally. It offers disposables, rechargeables, tanks, starter kits, e-liquids, open and closed-end vaping systems and accessories. The Company’s brand portfolio includes the FIN, VIP, VAPESTICK and VICTORY. Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands. It also offers e-cigarettes. In addition, the company provides residential real estate brokerage, relocation, and real estate sales and marketing services, as well as title and settlement services to real estate buyers and financial institutions; manages cooperatives, condominiums, and apartments; invests in, acquires, and owns real estate properties or projects; and engages in land development activities. Further, it operates elliman.com, a Website that enables consumers to search properties and access market information, as well as offers building and neighborhood guides, and other interactive content. Vector Group Ltd. markets and sells its cigarettes to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco and convenience products, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. and changed its name to Vector Group Ltd. in May 2000. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1873 and is based in Miami, Florida.

