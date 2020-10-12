ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EKTAY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

EKTAY stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from ELEKTA AB/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

