Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.26. 964,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,769. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 19.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,282 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $29,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88,336 shares during the period.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.