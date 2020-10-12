Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of EFC opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 57.68 and a current ratio of 57.68. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%. The firm had revenue of $24.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 59.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 430,170 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 129.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 58,919 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

