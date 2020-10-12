Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENDP. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The company had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Endo International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the second quarter worth $123,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

