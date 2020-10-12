Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENDP. ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endo International in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a sell rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.
Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.32. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Endo International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 126,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 58.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
