Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENDP. ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endo International in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a sell rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.32. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Endo International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 126,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 58.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

