Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price fell 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.47. 8,030,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 5,796,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Endo International in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get Endo International alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Endo International PLC will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Endo International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.