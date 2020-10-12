ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Trading Down 7.3%

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) dropped 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 1,005,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 270,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,363 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

