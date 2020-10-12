Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETTX. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CSFB reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. 256,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,681. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $55.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.98. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 4,672,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $12,523,363.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

