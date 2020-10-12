Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 561,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,967. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.82. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 72.65% and a negative net margin of 1,459.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in Epizyme by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Epizyme by 12.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 60,962 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

