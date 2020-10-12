EQT (NYSE:EQT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $16.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.07.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.49. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 91.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

