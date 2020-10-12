Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Equitable from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of Equitable stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. 2,389,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.78 and a beta of 1.74. Equitable has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 421,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 271,053 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after buying an additional 1,601,064 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $2,541,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Equitable by 2,890.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 317,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,664,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,594,000 after acquiring an additional 145,944 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

