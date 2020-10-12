Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Equity BancShares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity BancShares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $16.53 on Friday. Equity BancShares has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $251.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity BancShares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $33,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,475. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 35.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Equity BancShares by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity BancShares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

