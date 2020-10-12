Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,753. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 133.84, a quick ratio of 133.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 560.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $2.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 85.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

