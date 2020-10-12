ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading Up 7.7%

ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price was up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 387,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 68,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $214.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.70.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 15.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 27.3% in the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 446,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.