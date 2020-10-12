Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

NYSE ETH opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $388.07 million, a P/E ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

