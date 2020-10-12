Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ETH. ValuEngine cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of ETH stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. 237,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,752. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $388.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 111,749 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 189.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 157,246 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 41.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.