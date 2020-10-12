Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.34-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.1-151.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.75 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ethan Allen Interiors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NYSE ETH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.63. 213,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,123. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.58 million, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

