EtherSportz Price Down 60.5% Over Last 7 Days (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded down 62.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One EtherSportz token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last week, EtherSportz has traded 60.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EtherSportz has a market cap of $49,833.58 and $265.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041009 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $564.37 or 0.04884738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EtherSportz Token Profile

EtherSportz (ESZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 2,569,863 tokens. EtherSportz’s official website is ethersportz.com . The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherSportz using one of the exchanges listed above.

