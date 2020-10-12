Euronav’s (EURN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

NYSE EURN traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 45.05%. The company had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Euronav during the first quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Euronav by 5,851.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

