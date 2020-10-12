Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eventbrite from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

EB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,054. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.50.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 103.11%. Research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 110.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eventbrite by 1,826.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Eventbrite by 619.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

