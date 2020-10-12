EventChain Market Capitalization Tops $286,298.55 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 14% against the US dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $286,298.55 and approximately $5,950.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040947 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.83 or 0.04897878 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00053061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031624 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.