Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.69. 880,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 298,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26. The company has a market cap of $95.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,545.22% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 153.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Evogene worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.