Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EVVTY. DNB Markets cut Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

EVVTY traded up $6.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $86.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.42.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

