Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EVVTY. DNB Markets cut Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

EVVTY traded up $6.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $86.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.42.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

