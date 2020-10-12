EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVRZF. ValuEngine downgraded EVRAZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EVRAZ from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVRZF opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.04. EVRAZ has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

