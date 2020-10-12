Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

Get Exfo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXFO. TheStreet raised Exfo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exfo from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.79.

EXFO opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Exfo has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exfo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exfo by 409.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exfo by 282.4% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,270 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Exfo by 36.4% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,383 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Exfo by 15.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exfo (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.