Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Buy”

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 273.41% from the company’s current price.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

EYPT stock remained flat at $$0.54 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 452.45% and a negative net margin of 229.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

