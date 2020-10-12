EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

EZPW has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

EZPW stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $280.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 5.01. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in EZCORP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in EZCORP by 8.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 690.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

