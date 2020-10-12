FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,084. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.20. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a negative return on equity of 164.61%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn acquired 21,832 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $70,080.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,895.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

